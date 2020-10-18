Denali Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORCL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oracle from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oracle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.29. 6,070,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,511,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 4,793 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $292,900.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,016.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

