Denali Advisors LLC Invests $8.01 Million in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 154,600 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,005,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.6% of Denali Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 65.1% during the third quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $811,000. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 39,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 147,158 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,620,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,421,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.53. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

