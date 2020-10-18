Denali Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,031,000 after buying an additional 8,768 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $834,000. AXA grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.62 and a 200-day moving average of $171.51.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($2.86). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.78.

In related news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

