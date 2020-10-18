Denali Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the second quarter worth $6,128,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $789,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 60,176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 130,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 53,572 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 47,632 shares during the period. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other International Money Express news, insider Shami Patel sold 12,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $202,342.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,173 shares in the company, valued at $516,848.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,072,794 shares of company stock valued at $65,394,824. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. JMP Securities raised shares of International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMXI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.02. 261,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,350. International Money Express Inc has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $571.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.36.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. The company had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.25 million. On average, analysts anticipate that International Money Express Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

