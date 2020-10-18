Denali Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. PACCAR makes up about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in PACCAR by 2.3% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In related news, SVP C Michael Dozier sold 12,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.40, for a total transaction of $1,038,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,424.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $344,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,950.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,888 shares of company stock worth $2,300,018 over the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $89.94. 1,918,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,313. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $49.11 and a 12 month high of $91.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.20.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.