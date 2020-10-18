Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 1,687,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,656. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit