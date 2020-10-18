Denali Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for approximately 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Tyson Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.73.

In other news, insider Chad Roderick Martin sold 1,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $97,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.71. 1,687,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,196,656. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.57 and a 52-week high of $94.24.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.50. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

