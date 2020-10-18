Denali Advisors LLC Sells 11,100 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 916.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Argus started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $2,675,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,739,490.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 5,271 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $259,860.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,498.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

HRL traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,537,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,901. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.45%.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

