Denali Advisors LLC Sells 30,800 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 30,800 shares during the period. HP makes up about 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $5,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 4.3% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 237,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,452,890 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after purchasing an additional 521,490 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,947,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in HP by 170.6% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,172,975 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $55,305,000 after buying an additional 2,000,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BofA Securities boosted their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.60. 7,409,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,090,081. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.