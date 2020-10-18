Denali Advisors LLC Sells 3,300 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 828.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 786,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 701,438 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $47,172,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,687,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,360,000 after buying an additional 514,494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,592,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,022,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 350,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

RSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 80,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $7,370,625.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,708 shares in the company, valued at $33,967,974.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 14,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $1,400,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,418 shares of company stock worth $13,343,263. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,847. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.