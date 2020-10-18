Denali Advisors LLC Takes $95,000 Position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 143.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,435,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Renasant by 1.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,140,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,909 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Renasant by 1.3% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,037,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in Renasant by 17.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,019,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 153,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Renasant by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 839,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 68,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renasant stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $27.09. 292,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,879. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Renasant Corp. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Renasant Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

