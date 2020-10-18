Denali Advisors LLC Takes Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 145,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,774,000. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 1.3% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 33.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 24.4% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $927,000. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,302. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $50.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,116 shares of company stock worth $8,827,896 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

