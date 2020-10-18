Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. AFLAC makes up 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 138,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter worth $262,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AFLAC in the first quarter valued at $5,951,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in AFLAC by 2.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 287,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. 2,630,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,037,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $55.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.99 and its 200 day moving average is $36.36.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other AFLAC news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $611,749.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,531.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

