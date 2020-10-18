Denali Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,200 shares during the quarter. Avangrid makes up approximately 1.1% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Avangrid by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,739,000 after buying an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the second quarter worth approximately $29,861,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 10.7% in the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 637,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avangrid by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Avangrid by 18.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 538,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,596,000 after purchasing an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avangrid from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avangrid from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $55.09. The company had a trading volume of 422,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Avangrid, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.12.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

