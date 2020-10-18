Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

ONEM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.67.

ONEM stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average of $29.75. 1life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $630,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,989.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 235,000 shares of 1life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $6,243,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,896.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 893,253 shares of company stock valued at $25,685,885 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $101,486,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,831,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $56,689,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after buying an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1life Healthcare by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,060,000 after buying an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

