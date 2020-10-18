Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accor presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

