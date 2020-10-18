Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) to Hold

Posted by on Oct 18th, 2020

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACCYY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Accor in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Accor in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Accor presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ACCYY opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $9.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through three segments: HotelServices, Hotel Assets & Others, and New Businesses. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital solutions to independent hotel operators and restaurant owners through D-edge, ResDiary, and Adoria platforms; and hotel booking services for travels agencies and corporates through Gekko solutions.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit