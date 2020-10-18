Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $685.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $635.42.
Shares of BLK stock opened at $657.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.97 and its 200 day moving average is $541.06. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $659.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
