Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $685.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $661.00 to $685.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $652.00 to $686.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $635.42.

Shares of BLK stock opened at $657.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $573.97 and its 200 day moving average is $541.06. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $659.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 30.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.16, for a total value of $1,740,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,248 shares of company stock worth $27,405,326. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 228.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 46 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

