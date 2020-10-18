Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SMIZF. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31. Meliá Hotels International has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $9.29.

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.