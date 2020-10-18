Deutsche Telekom’s (DTE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DTE has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €18.85 ($22.17).

FRA DTE opened at €14.04 ($16.52) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of €14.23. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

