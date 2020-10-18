Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 target price on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.60.

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$53.96.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2205598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total value of C$457,129.98. Insiders sold a total of 18,019 shares of company stock valued at $890,432 in the last 90 days.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

