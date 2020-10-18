DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a report released on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Main First Bank raised shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. CSFB restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of BASFY stock opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.21.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Basf had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Basf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

