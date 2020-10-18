eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on eBay from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.77.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. eBay has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.73.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 77.65% and a net margin of 46.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that eBay will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $1,272,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,191,238 over the last quarter. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in eBay by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 144,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in eBay by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in eBay by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 20,660 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in eBay by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $52,725,000 after purchasing an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

