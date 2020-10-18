Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,066,197.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.31.

ECL traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.53. 1,070,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,343. The stock has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

