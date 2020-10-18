Eight Capital Increases Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$34.00

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$20.50 price target on Great Bear Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Great Bear Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th.

Get Great Bear Resources alerts:

CVE:GBR opened at C$15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $893.25 million and a PE ratio of -98.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.09. Great Bear Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.68 and a 12 month high of C$19.83.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Great Bear Resources will post -0.1072917 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Bear Resources Company Profile

Great Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% royalty-free interest in the Dixie Lake gold property covering approximately 9,140 hectares; and a 100% royalty-free interest in the West Madsen gold properties covering approximately 3,860 hectares in the Red Lake district of Ontario.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Bear Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Bear Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.