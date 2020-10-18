Eight Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL)

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$60.00 price target on the stock.

DOL has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.60.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$51.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$50.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion and a PE ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.54. Dollarama Inc. has a 52-week low of C$34.70 and a 52-week high of C$53.96.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 2.2205598 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.39%.

In other Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,122,922.83. Also, Director John Assaly sold 9,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.87, for a total transaction of C$457,129.98. Insiders have sold 18,019 shares of company stock worth $890,432 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.