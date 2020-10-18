Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) PT Raised to $14.00 at B. Riley

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

EFC opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $566.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.06. Ellington Financial has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 57.68 and a current ratio of 57.68.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.16 million. Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 43.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ellington Financial will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 83,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 24,507 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,725,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 2,112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,605 shares during the period. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

