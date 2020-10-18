Elysian Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $81,231.44 and $289,175.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04893316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001875 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

