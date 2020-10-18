Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Boosted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after buying an additional 1,868,940 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,580,000 after buying an additional 2,349,909 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,501,000 after buying an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.81.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,848,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,096. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.87 and its 200-day moving average is $61.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

