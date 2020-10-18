Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Lifted by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 6,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 32,354 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.9% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 12,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

In other news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.