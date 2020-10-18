Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil works, and well drilling worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments. The Equipment & Service segment provides rock drilling equipment; equipment for mechanical rock excavation; rock reinforcement; loading and haulage; ventilation systems; and drilling equipment for exploration, water, oil, and gas, as well as related spare parts and service.

