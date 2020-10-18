Era Swap (ES) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last week, Era Swap has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Era Swap has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $488,891.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Era Swap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038446 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008750 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005689 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.43 or 0.04893316 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Era Swap Token Profile

Era Swap (CRYPTO:ES) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 1,347,961,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,622,271 tokens. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life

Era Swap Token Trading

Era Swap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Era Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Era Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Era Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

