EventChain (EVC) Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, EventChain has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. EventChain has a total market cap of $288,639.40 and approximately $6,443.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EventChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EventChain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00037953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008758 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005647 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.79 or 0.04884317 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00031440 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001877 BTC.

About EventChain

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. It launched on September 5th, 2017. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

Buying and Selling EventChain

EventChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EventChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EventChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EventChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.