Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EVBG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.83.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $126.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.79 and a beta of 0.56.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. Everbridge’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 4,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $591,135.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,068 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,008 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

