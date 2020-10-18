Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Shares of EXPD opened at $93.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 23,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.55, for a total value of $2,089,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.25, for a total value of $16,905,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 470,949 shares of company stock valued at $40,463,770 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 376.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 43.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

