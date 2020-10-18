Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) had its price objective reduced by Roth Capital from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EYEN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eyenovia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.06.

Eyenovia stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $6.92.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of Eyenovia stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.55 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,169,748 shares in the company, valued at $14,802,605.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $224,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,069,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,168,546.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 508,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,050. 23.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

