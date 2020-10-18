Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Triton Wealth Management PLLC

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.1% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 42.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Facebook by 223.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,242,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 7.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 41,396 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Facebook from $242.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.11.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,016.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,023 shares of company stock valued at $9,420,337. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,622,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,501,252. The stock has a market cap of $757.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $268.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.17. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

