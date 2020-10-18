First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) PT Lowered to $16.00

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered First Majestic Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.35.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The mining company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.22 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $40,217,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter worth about $4,214,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter worth about $2,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3,120.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 257,891 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 249,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 155.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 350,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 213,248 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.