FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Rating Lowered to Hold at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FGROY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FGROY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of FIRSTGROUP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FIRSTGROUP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

FGROY opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. FIRSTGROUP/ADR has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.64. The stock has a market cap of $731.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.38.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

