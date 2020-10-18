Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.64.

Shares of FLXN opened at $13.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $22.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. Analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 66,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,043 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

