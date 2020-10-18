Fluent Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fluent Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,186 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 1.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 20,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,767 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 61,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.77. 8,313,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,581,942. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $38.63. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.