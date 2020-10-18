Fluent Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,388 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,016 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 1.8% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intel by 390.4% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,459,661.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 23,421,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,674,551. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.24.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

