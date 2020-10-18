Fluent Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fluent Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 3.2% of Fluent Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.12. 4,600,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,448,173. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market cap of $140.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.38.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

