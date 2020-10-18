Fluent Financial LLC Purchases 12,029 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 189.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,392 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,029 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 543 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $91,338.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,097 shares in the company, valued at $352,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.00. The company had a trading volume of 376,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,516. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $136.44 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

