Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FBIO. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.04.

FBIO stock opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $242.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $4.78.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortress Biotech news, CFO Robyn Hunter sold 28,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $124,611.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Malcolm Hoenlein bought 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $300,006.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,006. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 142.0% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,424,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596,138 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

