Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given a C$10.00 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th.

TSE FVI opened at C$9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 9,080.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$61.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 1.1424 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total value of C$1,180,401.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$758,546.76. Also, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 17,500 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,582 shares in the company, valued at C$565,820. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,413,242.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

