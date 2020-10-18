freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) PT Set at €21.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €21.50 ($25.29) price objective on freenet AG (FNTN.F) (FRA:FNTN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNTN. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on freenet AG (FNTN.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. freenet AG (FNTN.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €20.34 ($23.93).

FNTN stock opened at €17.23 ($20.27) on Wednesday. freenet AG has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.79) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($38.73). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €16.26.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

