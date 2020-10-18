Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F)’s (FRE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) (FRA:FRE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €51.46 ($60.54).

Shares of FRA FRE opened at €36.53 ($42.98) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €38.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.51.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

