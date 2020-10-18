Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX) (ASX:FGX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX) (ASX:FGX) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.90.

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX) Company Profile

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

