Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX) (ASX:FGX) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX) (ASX:FGX) declared a interim dividend on Monday, August 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This is a positive change from Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.90.
Future Generation Investment Company Limited (FGX.AX) Company Profile
