Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gannett Co. Inc. is a digitally focused media and marketing solutions company. Its products and services include Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser. Gannett Co. Inc. is based in VA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Gannett Media from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $201.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. Gannett Media has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Gannett Media (NYSE:GCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.02 million. Gannett Media had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Gannett Media will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurence Tarica bought 74,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $122,276.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,818.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Gannett Media in the first quarter valued at about $6,133,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gannett Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,821,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Media during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,870,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gannett Media during the second quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gannett Media in the second quarter worth approximately $866,000. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gannett Media

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates in Publishing and Marketing Solutions segments. The company's principal products include 261 daily newspapers with total paid circulation of approximately 2.5 million and Sunday circulation of 3.3 million; 302 weekly newspapers with total circulation of approximately 1.7 million; and 383 locally-focused Websites.

