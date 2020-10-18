Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Garmin comprises approximately 1.2% of Denali Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 11.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 18,360 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 91.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 369,133 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 16.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 673,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,797,000 after buying an additional 95,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

GRMN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.12. 807,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,114. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.70. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $106.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,721.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

