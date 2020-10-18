GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GCI Liberty, Inc. provides telecommunication services. The Company offers broadband, television, tariff information, bills payment, connection and installation and other related services. GCI Liberty, Inc. is headquartered in Alaska, North America. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark lifted their price target on GCI Liberty from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective (up from $96.00) on shares of GCI Liberty in a report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.80.

GCI Liberty stock opened at $85.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.11. GCI Liberty has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $87.32.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.32. The company had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.00 million. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 84.77% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GCI Liberty will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 38,511 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total transaction of $3,127,093.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 728,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,138,284.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $933,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 27.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 164.2% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of GCI Liberty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of GCI Liberty by 1.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

